Police take out flag march in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 18

A team of police personnel of Phagwara subdivision along with paramilitary force on Monday conducted a flag march in Phagwara to instil confidence in people.

Phagwara SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, who led the flag march, said the march also conveyed the message to bad and anti-social elements that strict action would be taken against them.

Starting from the SP office, a team of cops and paramilitary force on foot covered the entire town. “We are fully prepared to ensure peace during the poll and anybody who tries to breach peace would be dealt with sternly,” said the SP. She said one company of paramilitary force has been deployed in the town and has demanded more companies.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara