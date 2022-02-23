Poll duty: two teachers booked

Our Correspondent

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have booked two school teachers on the charge of violating election duty. Investigating Officer (IO) Lakhvir Singh said the accused have been identified as Jaswindar Singh, a lecturer, and Rajiv Kumar, a teacher of Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Lohian Khas. Shahkot Tehsildar-cum-Assistant Returning Officer of the Shahkot Assembly constituency, in an official communication to the Shahkot DSP, said both employees had shown utter negligence in depositing EVMs at Public Senior School, Shahkot. He said other employees were deputed to complete election-related processes. A case under Section 134(1) of the Representation of Peoples Act 1950, 1951 and 1989 has been registered against the accused. OC

25-yr-old killed in road mishap

Hoshiarpur: A youth was killed and four others were injured in a road accident involving three vehicles on the Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road on Monday night. A truck collided with an Alto car near Jain Kanda around 9pm on the Dasuya road. In the meanwhile, another car coming from behind also collided with these vehicles. In the accident, Harpreet Singh (25), Charanjit Singh and Maninder Singh, all residents of Khurda and two other persons in the second car — Rakesh Kumar and Ravinder Singh — were injured. They were admitted to Bhunga hospital where doctors declared Khurda resident Harpreet Singh dead. While the other injured were referred to the Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur. The body was sent to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem. The police have started the investigation. OC

Man robbed of car at gunpoint

Jalandhar: A car was taken away by three unidentified persons at gunpoint and thereafter they fired three gunshots at its driver on the Nawanshahr-Garhshankar road here on late Tuesday night. The injured has been identified as Jaspal Singh, a resident of Goraya. He was rushed to Ivy Hospital where doctors referred him to DMC, Ludhiana, as his condition was critical. In his complaint to the police, Jaspal said the carjackers stopped him on the pretext of seeking a lift and when he stopped the car, the accused asked him to leave his vehicle and hand over the car keys. After that they fired three shots at him and fled the spot. A case has been registered. TNS

78K kids to get polio drops

Phagwara: As many as 78,176 children in the age group of 0-5 will be administered polio drops in Kapurthala at the upcoming nationwide pulse polio campaign from February 27 to March 1. CMO Dr Gurinderbir Kaur said a workshop was held at the district training centre on Tuesday, wherein it was discussed that the team constituted by the Health Department would visit slums, industrial areas and brick kilns to administer polio drops to children.