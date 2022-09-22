Punjab Cluster-II bags overall JNV athletics trophy

Hoshiarpur, September 21
The two-day regional athletic meet concluded at JNV Phalahi in Hoshiarpur, today.
Surjeet Lal, the sarpanch of Phalahi, was the chief guest of this event. Principal Sanjeev Kumar, accorded a warm welcome to the chief guest. Giddha was performed by girls and the Class XII boys delivered a bhangra performance. Surinder Kumar, TGT, English and Gurdeep, TGT, Punjabi, read out the report and highlighted the achievements of various sportspersons.
Th chief guest gave away medals and certificates to the winners. More than 100 events were conducted in this event. The ‘Best Athlete Award’ was bagged by Mohd Iqbal (U-14), Amjad Hussain (U-17) and Rahul (U-19) among boys and by Pawandeep kaur (U-14), Deepika (U-17) and Kareena (U-19) among girls.
Punjab Cluster-II lifted the overall athletic trophy (boys and girls) on the concluding day of the regional athletic meet 2022-23.
The chief guest lauded the students for their accomplishments in sports and other co-curricular activities.
