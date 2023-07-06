Rain: Mayor, DC visit inundated areas in Hoshiarpur city

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 5

Mayor Surinder Kumar and DC Komal Mittal today visited the waterlogged areas of the city after the heavy rain showers and took stock of the situation. They encouraged the officials of MC and Water Supply and Sewerage Board engaged in ensuring drainage of water from different areas of the city since morning.

Assistant Commissioner Sandeep Tiwari and other officials were also present with them. The top officials visited Session Chowk, Government College Chowk, Phagwara Chowk, Shimla Pahari Chowk and Bal Krishan road.

The duo instructed both the teams to monitor the water drainage in the city and ensure the cleanliness of drains.

They also appealing to the people to avoid encroachments on drains. The drains get blocked due to these encroachments during rains, they said.