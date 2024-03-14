Rs 2 lakh looted from money exchanger

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 13

Two unidentified masked motorcycle-borne miscreants looted cash worth Rs 2 lakh from a money exchanger in Hadiabad, a sub-town of Phagwara, on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Sanjeev Kumar, owner of M&R Enterprises Money Exchanger at Nakodar Chowk in Hadiabad.

Sanjeev told the police that the suspects struck at his shop and snatched Rs 2 lakh from him by pointing a pistol and a sharp weapon at him.

The suspects managed to flee on their motorcycle after committing the crime. The police have registered a case against them under Sections 382 and 506 of the IPC. Further investigations are on in the matter.

