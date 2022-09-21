 Students take Swachh bharat oath : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

Students take Swachh bharat oath

Students take Swachh bharat oath

Innocent Hearts School students take oath of cleanliness.

Jalandhar: Under the Swachhta Pakhwada being run by the Municipal Corporation and the Education Department, in all schools of Innocent Hearts Group (Green Model Town, Loharan, Cantt-Jandiala Road, Nurpur Road and Kapurthala Road), students have pledged for Swachh Swasth and Sashakt Bharat. The children were encouraged to adopt cleanliness by conducting various activities throughout the week. The teachers, while talking on personal hygiene, explained to the children that cleanliness has an important role in our existence. If we want to avoid diseases, then we not only have to keep ourselves clean but also take care of the cleanliness around us. The children made charts and banners and gave the message of “Do break ties with medicine — connect with cleanliness”. A “Hand Wash Day” activity was conducted for the young students. The teachers explained to the children how to wash their hands properly before and after eating food. The students of classes IX and X cleaned their classrooms and playground in the school.

Cambridge bags Education Icon Award

Cambridge International School Co-Ed was chosen among the 'Top 10 Schools of the Year Award' at the Education Icon Awards 2022. The ceremony took place in New Delhi. Chairman Nitin Kohli, Vice-Chairman Deepak Bhatia, President Pooja Bhatia, Vice-President Parth Bhatia and Principal Harleen Mohanty congratulated everyone on the occasion.

Students pass with flying colours

Ritika Sharma of Lyallpur Khalsa College Jalandhar has bagged second position in the university exams of MA-Economics (Semester- IV) by getting 1,699 marks out 2,000. Kiran Kumari, Preeti, Nitika and Babita Mehra bagged the 5th, 11th, 14th and 17th positions respectively in the same class. This information was given in a press release by the Dean of the Academic Affairs of the college, Prof Jasreen Kaur. President of the College Governing Council, Balbir Kaur, and Principal (Dr) Gurpinder Singh Samra congratulated the students and wished them success in life. Prof Navdeep Kaur, Head Department of Economics, Dr SS Bains and Dr Sarbjit Kaur were also present on this occasion.

Adventure course for NCC cadets

The NCC cadets of Kanya Maha Vidyalaya participated in the adventure foundation course. During the rock climbing training at Pittoragarh district Kumoun, Uttrakhand, Harvinder was selected camp senior and was awarded a medal for getting the first position in the camp. She was awarded the medal for best cadet of the camp. Shweta Rana was also awarded with a certificate for completing the training successfully and the first prize in artificial wall climbing. It is pertinent to mention that this was a national level camp and cadets from all over India comprising 17 directorates of NCC attended the camp. CO Col Narinder Toor congratulated the cadets for their excellent performance in the training camp. Principal Atima Sharma stated that such trainings are a vital part of holistic education of the students.

Blood Donation Camp organised

With the intent of fulfilling its corporate social responsibility, the CT Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, South Campus, Shahpur, organised a 'Blood Donation Camp' under the guidance and supervision of Civil Hospital, Jalandhar. During the camp, 100 students and faculty members donated their blood voluntarily. A contingent of 10 team members comprising doctors and technicians from the the Civil Hospital (Jalandhar) branch, staff, and students of CT Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences contributed effectively to the same, under the guidance of Dr Navneet Kaur. The students were counseled on the safety and significance of blood donation in societal interest. CT Group Vice-Chairman Harpreet Singh highlighted the importance of blood donation which can help to save thousands of lives.

St Soldier college holds Talent show

St Soldier College, Basti Danishmanda, organised a talent hunt competition. On this occasion, competitions like poetry recitation, speech, rangoli, solo dance, group dance, bhangra, giddha, etc, were organised. In sketching, Jhanvi got yje first position and Abhishek the second. In mehandi, Neetu got the first position, Aditi the second, and Tanveer the third. In shabdgayan (solo) Ramandeep stood first, Sneha second, Aarti and Sanjana third. Tarunjeet got the first place in folk song, Rohan got first place in skit. Director (Dr) Inderpal Singh felicitated the winning students by giving away certificates and trophies.

