Thieves strike at two places

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: Government Primary School, Chachoki, here, was reportedly burgled on Saturday night. School head teacher Paramjit Singh, a resident of Garhshankar, told the police that burglars entered the school after breaking the window of a classroom and took away an LCD and a computer with CPU, CCTV cameras and DVR. The police have registered a case under Sections 380 and 427 of the IPC. In another incident, domestic goods were stolen from a house in Mohalla Kaulsar in Phagwara on Saturday night. House owner Hari Om Sharma said miscreants entered the house after breaking open the locks and stole an LCD, fans and even taps from the house. The police have registered a case. OC

Youth found murdered

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Avtar Singh, a resident of Bhularai village, the police have registered a murder case against unidentified persons. Avtar told the police that his brother Gurpreet Singh was found murdered. His body was found lying in the house with multiple blunt injuries. The police have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC. The police handed over the body to the family after an autopsy conducted at the Civil Hospital here. OC

Six booked on assault charge

Phagwara: The police have registered a case against six persons on the charges of attacking and injuring the complainant and ransacking his house. Three assailants have been identified as as Satnam Singh, Ajwinder Singh, and Kulbir Singh. On a complaint lodged by a Gursharan Singh, a case has been registered under Sections 452, 427, 506 and 34 of the IPC. No arrest has been made so far. OC

2 nabbed with 100 gm heroin

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested two drug peddlers on the charge of selling heroin. SHO Yadwinder Singh said that 100 grams of heroin were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Pardeep Kumar and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, residents of Dabari Colony, Malsian village. The SHO said that a case under Section 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. Sub-inspector Gurnam Singh is conducting further investigations. OC

Woman’s earrings snatched, 1 held

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have arrested a person on the charge of snatching a woman’s earrings. Investigating officer (IO) Jaspal Singh said the suspect had been identified as Baljinder Singh, alias Amit, a resident of Mohalla Shah Pur, Mahat Pur. Asha, a resident of Mohalla Dhangara, Mehat Pur, told the police that while she was walking alone on the main road, two motorcycle-borne suspects snatched her earrings. A case under Sections 379-B of the IPC has been registered against Baljinder and his accomplice Ajay, a resident of Mohalla Civil Hospital, Mehat Pur.

