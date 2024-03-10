Three of family booked for assaulting cop

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 9

The Bilga police have booked three members of a family, including a woman, on the charge of assaulting a police officer.

Investigating officer Avtar Lal said the suspects had been identified as Manpreet Singh, a resident of Kadian village, his brother Manjinder Singh and his mother Sarabjit Kaur.

In his statement, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gurdev Singh, a resident of Bhadma village falling under the Shahkot police station, said a police party went to arrest Manpreet Singh in a case of assault registered in 2020. When the police reached the home of the suspect, his brother Manjinder, alias Ramna, attacked him with a sword. His mother Sarabjit helped Ramna flee.

A case under Sections 307, 186, 333, 353, 224, 225, 324, 506 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects.

No arrests have been made so far. Raids are being conducted to nab the absconding persons.

