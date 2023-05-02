Two cancer patients get lease of life

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 1

A 25-year-old man with colon cancer in multiple parts of his large intestine was successfully treated by the tumor board team at Ivy Hospital. The patient received radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatments followed by laparoscopic surgery, where his entire large intestine was removed with less pain involved.

Similarly, a 65-year-old woman with stage three of advanced cancer of the rectal received a successful treatment that began with chemo radiation and concluded with radical surgery.