Two nabbed for attacking youth

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 11

The police have arrested two youths on the charges of attacking and looting a person on Sunday night. The suspects have been identified as Ajay and Suraj of Khajurala village.

The victim has been identified as Rohit Rajput, a resident of Madhya Pradesh and presently residing in Khajurala village. He told the police that about seven assailants entered his room, attacked him and snatched his belongings.

