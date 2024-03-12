Two nabbed for attacking youth

Phagwara, March 11
The police have arrested two youths on the charges of attacking and looting a person on Sunday night. The suspects have been identified as Ajay and Suraj of Khajurala village.
The victim has been identified as Rohit Rajput, a resident of Madhya Pradesh and presently residing in Khajurala village. He told the police that about seven assailants entered his room, attacked him and snatched his belongings.
