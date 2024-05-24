Two nabbed for snatching phone

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested two miscreants on the charge of snatching a mobile phone from a woman. Investigating officer (IO) Sukhdev Singh said the suspects were identified as Gurjant Singh, alias Bagga, a resident of Jamsher village, and Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassu, a resident of Raiwal village in Lohian Khas. Kiran, a resident of Mohalla Dhomana, Ward No. 4, Lohian Khas, complained to the police that she was returning home after work on May 22 evening when two bike-borne persons snatched her cellphone. When she raised an alarm, passersby chased the suspects and nabbed them. They were handed over to the police. The IO said a case under Sections 379-B (snatching), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), and 34 (committing crime with common intention) of the IPC was registered against the suspects. OC

On held for stealing sand

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have arrested a Shahkot village resident for stealing sand. Investigating officer (IO) Rajinder Pal Singh said the suspect was identified as Gora, a resident of Parjian Khurd village, under the Shahkot police station. Manpreet Singh, mining inspector, Nakodar circle, told the police that the suspect was driving a tractor-trailer loaded with 500 cubic feet of stolen sand when he was nabbed at Pandori turn checkpost. The IO said a case under Section 21 of the Punjab Mines Act and Section 379 (theft) of the IPC had been registered against the suspect. OC

One nabbed for hurting woman

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a villager on the charge of outraging a woman's modesty. Investigating Officer (IO) Gurnam Singh said the suspect was identified as Jaswinder Pal, alias Chhinder, a resident of Nawan Qilla village. The IO said a case under Sections 354 (criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the suspect. OC

Absconding travel agent arrested

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a travel agent who was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) and was absconding since last four months. Amandeep Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the accused was identified as Gurdev Singh Dhillon, alias Bittu, a resident of Variyana village in Jalandhar. He is wanted in a case of cheating and breach of trust. A case was registered against the accused in 2021 and he was declared a PO on January 24. OC

House, cash, goods gutted

Phagwara: The house of Chaudhary Mohammad Pardhan was destroyed in a devastating fire at Silkiana village near Phillaur on Wednesday evening. Valuable goods, including Rs 85,000 in cash and a bike worth more than Rs 8 lakh were destroyed in the fire. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet. Fire tenders from Phillaur brought the blaze under control after much efforts.

