UN honour for Science City ex-Director General

Phagwara, March 13
Dr Neelima Jerath, former Director General of Science City, has been acknowledged and honoured by the United Nations as one of the 75 women leaders. The recognition comes as a result of her remarkable contributions and outstanding leadership in the field of science and technology.
The United Nations initiated a comprehensive selection process that invited nominations globally to identify women who have demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities. After a meticulous and rigorous evaluation, Dr Neelima Jerath emerged as one of the distinguished leaders chosen for the prestigious honour.
The stories of these remarkable women, including Dr Neelima Jerath, have been documented in a book titled “Hum: When Women Lead”. The book will be globally launched at the UN Headquarters in New York on March 19. Dr Neelima Jerath’s inclusion in this esteemed group highlights her unwavering dedication to fostering scientific advancement and empowering future generations of women.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre
Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters
Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt
Sources claim the lop-sided inmate-staff ratio of 1500:90 co...