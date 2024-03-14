UN honour for Science City ex-Director General

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, March 13

Dr Neelima Jerath, former Director General of Science City, has been acknowledged and honoured by the United Nations as one of the 75 women leaders. The recognition comes as a result of her remarkable contributions and outstanding leadership in the field of science and technology.

The United Nations initiated a comprehensive selection process that invited nominations globally to identify women who have demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities. After a meticulous and rigorous evaluation, Dr Neelima Jerath emerged as one of the distinguished leaders chosen for the prestigious honour.

The stories of these remarkable women, including Dr Neelima Jerath, have been documented in a book titled “Hum: When Women Lead”. The book will be globally launched at the UN Headquarters in New York on March 19. Dr Neelima Jerath’s inclusion in this esteemed group highlights her unwavering dedication to fostering scientific advancement and empowering future generations of women.

#Phagwara