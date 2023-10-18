Jalandhar, October 17
The Research and Development Cell of GNA University organised an academic workshop on ‘Research Writing’ for its faculty members and research scholars. The key objective behind organising the workshop was to hone the research writing skills of participants by establishing the right mind set to be a qualitative researcher.
V K Rattan, Vice-Chancellor, Hemant Sharma, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Monika Hanspal, Dean Academics and Neeraj Puri, Assistant Dean, Research, GNA University welcomed the guest speaker Rajat Sandhir, Professor from Panjab University, Chandigarh.
The resource person, Rajat Sandhir, delivered session on drafting the journal articles with suitable title, abstract, introduction, methods, results and discussion sections, writing references and citations, tips to make research articles publishable and handle reviewer comments.
He encouraged the participants by saying, “Publish or perish.” He in detail shared the importance of publication and the nuances to select the most appropriate journal for publication. Gurdeep Singh Sihra, Chancellor, said, “I am happy to witness the enthusiasm among the researchers to learn skills on research writing.”
