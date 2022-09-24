 Responsible media : The Tribune India

Responsible media

Apropos of ‘SC steps in, thankfully’, media often plays in the hands of those who are responsible for governance of the system as per the rulebook. This damages democracy and has long-term consequences. The apex court must uphold the democratic tradition of being the last resort of the common man who needs to be kept at centre stage by the judiciary if something goes amiss in a democratic setup. It has every right to be a precursor to design a just line for both the legislature and executive, if they fail in their duties. Journalism is meant to generate awareness among the public by reporting ethically sans any prejudice. If journalists cannot discharge their duty with integrity, they should opt for other means of livelihood.

Malkiat Singh Aulakh, Ludhiana

Feeding hate

Consistent with its earlier efforts, the apex court’s recent condemnation of the escalating level of hate speeches on TV news channels and the government’s silence is welcome (‘SC steps in, thankfully’). No doubt, provocative debates and discussions help the mainstream electronic media and social media platforms to increase their TRP ratings and politicians to serve their ulterior motives. But these poison our social fabric, lead to communal violence, erode constitutional ideals and hamper national development. In the prevailing political environment, the Centre should enact a law providing for a proper regulatory mechanism to deal with online extremism. The anchors as well as owners should also behave responsibly, maintain professional ethics and ensure that their shows do not devolve into a flurry of hate speech. People and political parties should not give any importance to such sensational content.

DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

Russian mobilisation

With reference to ‘Russia calls for mobilisation’; Putin should understand that his country has lost 50,000 troops. What message does he want to convey to other countries? Russians have a right to live with dignity and the President cannot force them to die when they are not trained militarily. The UN should broker peace between Russia and Ukraine so that the lives of innocent people of both countries can be saved.

SUBER SINGH PARIHAR, by mail

Bhagwat’s outreach

Apropos of ‘In outreach bid, Bhagwat visits Delhi mosque’, it is heartening that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visited the chief of the All India Imam Organisation in his office. Those familiar with the traditions of the RSS are aware that it is a routine exercise for them and they have equal respect for all sections of society. Efforts of some vested interests in political parties to launch a false propaganda against the RSS have proved counterproductive. This is evident from the words ‘rashtra pita’ and ‘rashtra rishi’ used for Bhagwat by the chief of the Imam organisation.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

AAP high-handedness

Reference to ‘Jalandhar DCP shifted after spat with legislator over petty issue’; since the AAP came to power in Punjab with a thumping majority, there have been instances of highhandedness and misbehaviour of its workers and lawmakers with officials on duty. Earlier, a renowned surgeon and head of a government medical college had to resign after he was ill-treated by the health minister. Now, a DCP has been manhandled and made to sit on the floor during a spat with an AAP MLA over a petty issue, resulting in the transfer of the ‘erring’ officer. Such incidents will only tarnish the image of the party.

Ashok Kumar, by mail

Colonial footprints

The Central government is obsessed with deleting colonial footprints by changing the names of roads, etc. In fact, the entire ‘steel frame’ is British legacy. Any employment under the government — civil or military — has a colonial context. It makes no sense to tinker with the legacy just because someone in power is ambitious enough to leave his footprints, thinking that it would make him immortal.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

UNSC seat

India’s population, territorial size, GDP, economic potential, political system, past and ongoing contributions to UN activities make India’s demand for a permanent seat in the UNSC completely rational. India has been the third-largest contribution in peacekeeping mechanisms. But there is huge powerplay in the UNSC. International security relations are ruled by an elite class of certain countries and deep polarisation within the members delays the decision. It is necessary to make the council more democratic so that the principles of peace, security and order are respected universally.

Tashi Baheti, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: Letters@tribunemail.com

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

In midnight hearing, Punjab and Haryana High Court tells Haryana to immediately remove blockade by farmers on national highway in Kurukshetra

2
Nation

How Ankita's FB friend from Jammu helped police nab BJP leader's son who 'tried to force her to have physical relations with customers'

3
Nation

Video: Uttarakhand BJP leader's son arrested for woman employee's murder; his resort bulldozed after protest

4
Himachal

Baddi unit caught making fake BP drug under Glenmark label

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal

6
Punjab

Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session

7
Movie Review

Whether you agree or disagree with what Chup has to say about movie critics, its real strength lies in how it marries a thriller, a tribute and the world of cinema

8
Punjab

No cellphone, no X-ray at Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital, Patiala

9
Punjab

Two Jalandhar AAP MLAs 'court' controversy, apologise later

10
Punjab

Six Punjab officials may face harsh penalty in scholarship scam

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

War of words between Punjab governor and CM continues; governor writes to CM

Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session

Banwarilal Purohit reminds Bhagwant Mann of Articles 167, 16...

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army personnel arrested from Arunachal

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal

A girl student and two men from Himachal have already been a...

Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows

Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows

Administration starts demolishing Vanantara resort in Pauri,...

Following assurance by govt of starting procurement process from today, BKU Charuni agrees to lift blockade

Farmers lift road blockade on NH-44 in Haryana after govt intervention

Farmers under Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on ...

Watch: Owing to bad weather, Modi cancels visit to Himachal's Mandi; addresses BJYM rally virtually

Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi

Modi addressed a rally of the BJP youth wing in Mandi via vi...


Cities

View All

31 drug hotspots identified in Amritsar district, cops plan to nail traffickers

31 drug hotspots identified in Amritsar district, cops plan to nail traffickers

Firing at barber’s shop in Amritsar over old enmity, police book 2 persons

SGPC: No state law can infringe on Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925

Key accused who planted IED under car of SI arrested

Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO flays BJP over ‘Operation Lotus’

Farmers seek relief, block rail tracks in Bathinda, Mansa

Farmers seek relief, block rail tracks in Bathinda, Mansa

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army personnel arrested from Arunachal

Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal

Public holiday declared in Chandigarh on Sept 26 on account of Agarsain Jayanti

Watch: Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar trains hard under Yograj Singh, duo grooves to bhangra beats in some light-hearted moments

Freak mishap kills waste truck driver in Chandigarh

To cut queues, PGI mulls e-Sampark registrations

NIA arrests Neeraj Bawana, Kaushal, Bhupi Rana for conspiracies to commit terror acts

NIA arrests Neeraj Bawana, Kaushal, Bhupi Rana for conspiracies to commit terror acts

1984 anti-Sikh riots convict seeks suspension of sentence for liver, kidney transplant; Delhi HC seeks jail authority’s report

LG Saxena orders FIR against Delhi Jal Board, pvt bank officials over Rs 20 crore 'embezzlement'

M Srinivas appointed director of AIIMS-Delhi

Supreme Court transfers FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police

Misbehaviour with woman doctor: MLA apologises, PCMSA sticks to demand of FIR against vandals

Misbehaviour with woman doctor: MLA apologises, PCMSA sticks to demand of FIR against vandals

Two Jalandhar AAP MLAs 'court' controversy, apologise later

Incident exposed AAP’s real face, says BJP leader

15-year-old Hoshiarpur girl makes it to Punjab U-19 cricket team

5th man charged for conspiracy to kill Hindu priest in Punjab's Jalandhar

Chaos rules city roads as kisan mela begins at PAU

Chaos rules city roads as kisan mela begins at PAU

CM Mann urges farmers to spend less on marriages

Crop diversification helps farmer raise cultivation area

Engineers' body raises red flag over illegal colonies, commercial buildings

Village civic bodies constitute dispute resolution committees

Patiala club poll: Row over ‘wrongful’ withdrawal of candidatures

Patiala club poll: Row over ‘wrongful’ withdrawal of candidatures

Rs 2K-cr fine for failure to treat waste: Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu blames shoddy tendering process

No cellphone, no X-ray at Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital, Patiala