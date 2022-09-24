Responsible media

Apropos of ‘SC steps in, thankfully’, media often plays in the hands of those who are responsible for governance of the system as per the rulebook. This damages democracy and has long-term consequences. The apex court must uphold the democratic tradition of being the last resort of the common man who needs to be kept at centre stage by the judiciary if something goes amiss in a democratic setup. It has every right to be a precursor to design a just line for both the legislature and executive, if they fail in their duties. Journalism is meant to generate awareness among the public by reporting ethically sans any prejudice. If journalists cannot discharge their duty with integrity, they should opt for other means of livelihood.

Malkiat Singh Aulakh, Ludhiana

Feeding hate

Consistent with its earlier efforts, the apex court’s recent condemnation of the escalating level of hate speeches on TV news channels and the government’s silence is welcome (‘SC steps in, thankfully’). No doubt, provocative debates and discussions help the mainstream electronic media and social media platforms to increase their TRP ratings and politicians to serve their ulterior motives. But these poison our social fabric, lead to communal violence, erode constitutional ideals and hamper national development. In the prevailing political environment, the Centre should enact a law providing for a proper regulatory mechanism to deal with online extremism. The anchors as well as owners should also behave responsibly, maintain professional ethics and ensure that their shows do not devolve into a flurry of hate speech. People and political parties should not give any importance to such sensational content.

DS Kang, Hoshiarpur

Russian mobilisation

With reference to ‘Russia calls for mobilisation’; Putin should understand that his country has lost 50,000 troops. What message does he want to convey to other countries? Russians have a right to live with dignity and the President cannot force them to die when they are not trained militarily. The UN should broker peace between Russia and Ukraine so that the lives of innocent people of both countries can be saved.

SUBER SINGH PARIHAR, by mail

Bhagwat’s outreach

Apropos of ‘In outreach bid, Bhagwat visits Delhi mosque’, it is heartening that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visited the chief of the All India Imam Organisation in his office. Those familiar with the traditions of the RSS are aware that it is a routine exercise for them and they have equal respect for all sections of society. Efforts of some vested interests in political parties to launch a false propaganda against the RSS have proved counterproductive. This is evident from the words ‘rashtra pita’ and ‘rashtra rishi’ used for Bhagwat by the chief of the Imam organisation.

Vijaya Sharma, by mail

AAP high-handedness

Reference to ‘Jalandhar DCP shifted after spat with legislator over petty issue’; since the AAP came to power in Punjab with a thumping majority, there have been instances of highhandedness and misbehaviour of its workers and lawmakers with officials on duty. Earlier, a renowned surgeon and head of a government medical college had to resign after he was ill-treated by the health minister. Now, a DCP has been manhandled and made to sit on the floor during a spat with an AAP MLA over a petty issue, resulting in the transfer of the ‘erring’ officer. Such incidents will only tarnish the image of the party.

Ashok Kumar, by mail

Colonial footprints

The Central government is obsessed with deleting colonial footprints by changing the names of roads, etc. In fact, the entire ‘steel frame’ is British legacy. Any employment under the government — civil or military — has a colonial context. It makes no sense to tinker with the legacy just because someone in power is ambitious enough to leave his footprints, thinking that it would make him immortal.

Capt Amar Jeet (retd), Kharar

UNSC seat

India’s population, territorial size, GDP, economic potential, political system, past and ongoing contributions to UN activities make India’s demand for a permanent seat in the UNSC completely rational. India has been the third-largest contribution in peacekeeping mechanisms. But there is huge powerplay in the UNSC. International security relations are ruled by an elite class of certain countries and deep polarisation within the members delays the decision. It is necessary to make the council more democratic so that the principles of peace, security and order are respected universally.

Tashi Baheti, by mail

