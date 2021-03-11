Vaibhav Raj Gupta is all set to schedule his second poetry session

Vaibhav Raj Gupta, who is currently seen in Gullak and Mai, is all set to organise the second session of his poetry reading session. What makes these sessions unique is the fact that they provide a platform where anyone who wants to perform an act of their choice in front of a live audience is welcome. It can vary from reciting poetry, doing monologues, singing to any other art form. It is Vaibhav’s dream to form an acting community, a place where aspiring actors can meet and exchange notes, and the poetry sessions are a step in that direction.

Vaibhav believes that every aspiring actor or artiste needs a platform where he or she can share their thoughts, experiences and feelings, which can be helpful to others. With such sessions, it becomes easier for all to come under one roof and share their experiences.