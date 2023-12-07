Actress Kalki Koechlin deletes X app amid Israel-Palestine conflict

Actress Kalki Koechlin on Tuesday deleted the X (formerly Twitter) app from her phone amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.
Taking to Instagram, Kalki shared a picture which she captioned, “Had to do this today. The hate and disinformation, the doom scrolling, the helplessness. But what really crossed the line for me, what really made me draw a boundary was the denial or the justification of Palestinian children murdered in the thousands or the denial or glorification of Israeli women being raped, tortured and murdered, I have had enough. Some places that have helped me get more perspective.”
However, the Dev D actress didn’t delete her account from the micro-blogging site. She only deleted the app from her device. Soon after she shared the post, her fans took to the comments’ section and shared their reactions. Actress Sayani Gupta commented, “Absolutely. There’s no nuance anymore! No sense of what’s just. It’s all about polarisation. This or that. Choose a side and hate on the other. Also, had gotten off Twitter may be almost two years ago. Best cleanse ever.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kalki was last seen in the film Goldfish, which marked her return to the big screen.
