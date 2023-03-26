Aisha Yusuf Zai on her TV debut

Aisha Yusuf has joined the cast of the newly launched show Bekaaboo. The actress has earlier worked in a South Indian movie Daas, which will be releasing soon. She was also one of the supporting actors in the music video of Dil Bechara, alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput.
She shared, “This indeed has been a dream come true. I’m happy with the love and support I get from all the cast and crew.”
