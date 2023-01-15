Apeksha Porwal makes her international debut with English-Arabic web series ‘Slave Market’

Actress Apeksha Porwal shot to fame with her debut series Undekhi in which she played a tribal girl out to avenge her sister’s death. And now, Apeksha’s much-awaited international English-Arabic show, Slave Market, releases worldwide. She says, “Slave Market is one of the most exhilarating experiences I’ve ever had. To work on this beautiful period story, at such amazing locations, extravagant sets with cast and crew from all around the world is nothing short of a dream. The character Lavani and the story is very dear to my heart and I am excited to finally share what we’ve spent months working on with the audiences.”

Slave Market was filmed with 70 global actors across 104 locations that depict various parts of the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The nine-episode show, produced by Middle-Eastern media giant MBC Studios, written by famed writer Kuwait’s Heba Mashari Hamada and directed by award-winning Tunisian director Lassaad Oueslati, is set in the 1900s and follows the journey of Apeksha, who plays an Indian princess and her entrapment in slavery along with a turbulent love story. — TMS