B-town congratulates Neeraj Chopra for winning gold medal at World Athletics Championships

IANS

Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra has made the nation proud once again, as he clinched the gold medal in javelin throw event at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. As the nation celebrated his big win, B-town too sent best wishes to the ‘golden boy of Indian athletics’, who has etched his name in history by becoming the first-ever Indian to secure a gold medal at this championship.

Udta Punjab actor Shahid Kapoor shared a picture on his Instagram Stories and wrote: “Congratulations to our world champion. #Proud.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a video on her stories and wrote: “So proud of you #Champion.”

National Award winning-actress Kangana Ranaut shared a post on her stories and wrote: “Congratulations India. Undoubtedly the greatest of all time.”

Actor-director Farhan Akhar also shared a picture and wrote: “Congratulations. Onwards and upwards.”

Abhishek Bachchan shared a picture of Neeraj and wrote: “Once again, @neeraj_chopra fills us with pride as he secures gold in the men’s javelin throw competition at the #World Athletics Championships.”

Anushka Sharma wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations @neeraj_chopra! This is remarkable. Such a proud moment for India.”

Vicky Kaushal shared photos of Neeraj’s wins at the Olympics 2021, Diamond League 2022, and the most recent World Athletics Championships 2023, as he called him an “Absolute Legend.”

Malaika Arora wrote: “Another proud win for India. Congratulations @neeraj_chopra.”

#Javelin Throw #Neeraj Chopra