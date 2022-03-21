Bharti Singh looks stunning in maternity shoot

Bharti Singh is all set to enter a new life as she is expecting her first child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

The ace comedian recently did a maternity shoot which has got her fans going gaga. The actress surely gave everyone major goddess vibes as she flaunted her baby bump.

As seen in the pictures, Bharti is wearing a gorgeous purple gown layered with a cape. The mom-to-be let down her hair in waves with neutral makeup.

Sharing the pictures, Bharti wrote in the caption, “Aane wale baby ki mummy#babycomingsoon #momtobe.” Meanwhile, Bharti had earlier said, “For around two and a half months, I didn’t realise that I was pregnant. Main kha pee rahi hun, shooting kar rahi hun, bhaag daud rahi hun, naach rahi hun Dance Deewane mein. Then I thought I might as well check now. So, I checked and then kept the pregnancy test kit aside. Later, when I saw there were two lines, I immediately informed Haarsh. So, that also was a surprise for us.”