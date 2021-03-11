Bipasha Basu is pregnant

Giving her fans a pleasant surprise, Bipasha Basu took to her Instagram on August 16 and announced her pregnancy. Bipasha dropped pictures of herself with hubby Karan Singh Grover where she is seen flaunting her baby bump. The actress wrote, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two.” She further wrote, “Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we, who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee. Thank You all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. ” Meanwhile, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are set to welcome their second child. Debina shared the ultrasound picture of their second baby.