Bipasha reveals daughter Devi was born with two holes in heart

ANI

Bipasha Basu, who welcomed her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover in November last year, opened up about how Devi was born with two holes in her heart.

During a chat with actor Neha Dhupia on Instagram Live, Bipasha got teary-eyed while sharing the journey of herself and Karan Singh Grover as parents. Bipasha revealed that Devi had to undergo surgery when she was three months old. She said, “Our journey has been very different from any normal mother and father, it has been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face right now. I would not wish this to happen to any mother. For a new mother, when you get to know that...I got to know on the third day of me having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart. I thought I will not share this, but I’m sharing this because I feel that there are mothers, who helped me in this journey, and it was very difficult to find those mothers. When you give birth you don’t want anything to go wrong with your child.” Bipasha shared how they came to know about VSD (ventricular septal defect). She added, “We didn’t even understand what a VSD is. It is a ventricular septal defect. We have heard about it, when kids grow it shuts on its own.”

