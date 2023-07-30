Emmy Awards postponed due to actors, writers' strike

ANI

The 2023 Emmy Awards are officially moving off their usual September airdate as actors and writers continue their strikes against media conglomerates. The 75th annual awards were supposed to air on Fox on September 18. However, sources confirmed that the original date and month are no longer being taken into consideration, although a new date has yet to be set. The TV Academy and Fox, the 2023 broadcaster, are still negotiating the exact date of the rescheduled event. The show won’t take place until SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.