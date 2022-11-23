Sanjog goes off air; Kamya Punjabi shares an emotional video

Zee Network and Rashmi Sharma Telefilms’ fiction offering Sanjog will soon go off air. Earlier there were speculations, but now in a recent video, lead actress Kamya Punjabi confirmed the same. Kamya shared a video where she is seen hugging her two onscreen daughters, showcasing her emotional side. She captioned the video as: “Goodbyes are always difficult, this one was a little more than that.”

The show also featured Rajniesh Duggall, Rajat Dahiya, Hetvi Sharma and Hazel Shah. It was launched in August 2022 and five months later has been replaced by a show titled Rabb Se Hai Dua, featuring Aditi Sharma, Karanvir Sharma and Richa Rathore.