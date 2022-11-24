For exceptional contribution to cinema, Shah Rukh Khan to receive awardin Jeddah

In a long list of awards that Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has received, another will be added soon. He will be honoured for exceptional contribution to cinema during the second edition of The Red Sea International Film Festival, hosted in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. SRK was in city to shoot for his upcoming film, Dunki. The movie is his first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani. The event will be a part of the festival’s opening ceremony in Jeddah on December 1.

Mohammed Al Turki, CEO of the festival, said, “We are thrilled to be honouring Shah Rukh Khan, who is a remarkable talent and global superstar. After 30 years in the industry, Shah Rukh Khan remains one of the most successful superstars of Indian cinema and is loved by audiences around the world. We look forward to welcoming him to Jeddah this December.”

In a statement, SRK said, “I am truly honoured to receive this award. It’s wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi Arabia and the region, who have always been huge supporters of my films. I am looking forward to celebrating the region’s talent and being a part of this exciting film community.”

On the work front, the actor will be seen in Pathaan, which is releasing in January 2023. — TMS