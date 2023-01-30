Here’s how next week’s MasterChef India would keep you entertained

MasterChef India will see a week full of exciting and gruelling challenges, which will be judged by chefs Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and Garima Arora on the criteria of ‘TIP’— taste, innovation and presentation. The home cooks will recreate their favourite childhood memory in the form of a culinary masterpiece. Some of the home cooks will get a chance to meet their loved ones.!

Through the week, the contestants will be seen preparing their version of the famous ‘bento box’. The judges will also throw an amusing challenge wherein participants must make specific dishes on the basis of the the ingredient mentioned in sayings, such as like aasman se gira, khajoor mein atka.