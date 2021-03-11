Indian Women's Cricket team to feature in Kapil Sharma's show this weekend

The coming weekend will be full of laughter with the Indian Women’s Cricket Team gracing the stage of Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show. The women in blue, including Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Sneha Rana, Yastika Bhatia and Shefali Verma, who have impressed the nation with their phenomenal achievements, will surprise everyone with their funny antics. In a society where education is valued more than extracurricular activities, Harmanpreet shared how her parents did not restrict her from following her passion.
Where everyone advises against pursuing sports as a career, Harmanpreet’s parents encouraged her to chase her dream. When Kapil asked Harmanpreet if there was an increase in marriage proposals after her 171 not out in the ICC Women’s World Cup, the star replied, “Actually my parents do receive calls, but I’m lucky enough that they haven’t forced me to get married. Instead, they have always supported and motivated me to play for as long as I wish.”
