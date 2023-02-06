‘I believe in multitasking,’ Kinshuk Vaidya

How is Woh Toh Hai Albelaa doing?

The show is doing great. I’m enjoying it.

Your character Nakul went through a lot in the last few weeks. How was this transition?

This transition was wonderful. It was unlearning the previous Nakul and relearning the new Nakul. We had to start off with a different taste, with the leap.

Tell us about the most challenging sequence so far.

The most challenging sequence I think was having differences with Kanha. We share a good equation both on screen and off screen. Trying to keep the good vibes away was quite challenging.

Are you happy with the graph your character has seen?

Yes, I’m happy and it’s amazing. Rajan Shahi has made an interesting show. The drama keeps unfolding.

Any interesting incident on the sets?

Everyone has been missing the old bond between Nakul and Kanha (Shaheer Sheikh) and hopefully the fans will get to see what they are wanting to see.

What inspires you as an actor?

I think the thought of being a new human every now and then with a new character. That’s what keeps me going as an actor. To play different characters with different emotions is challenging and exciting.

What do you have to say about OTT boom?

OTT has opened more doors for actors as opportunities have increased. OTT has variable content. If you have the talent, you will find opportunities.

What are your future plans?

I am looking forward to OTT and also want to explore Marathi films. I want to constantly evolve as an actor. I have ventured into business. I believe in multitasking.