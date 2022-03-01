I love old songs, says Raai Laxmi

Music videos are trending big-time now. What are your views?

The current generation is quite fond of singles and good music videos. In between the music video scene had faded, but it is back with a vengeance! Regional songs and remixes are also getting popular and creating more enthusiasm amongst the listeners. I believe as an entertainer we should follow what’s trending and what the audience wants from us.

Do you feel music videos are easier to make in the pandemic situation?

I think more than that we all wanted to work after the lockdown. We were all locked up in the house and had no clue when full-fledged shooting would start. The music videos were a ray of hope for all of us.

Majnu 2, your song with Mika Singh, has got great feedback from fans. How was your experience of working with Mika?

Mika is a fantastic singer and a great friend too. We both were planning to do something for a long time and are happy that finally this happened. The video was shot in Malta in a very short period of time. The mood of the song is groovy and very young.

What role has music played in your life?

Music has a big role in my life. Good music can change my moods. I love old songs because the lyrics are so good. Also, the way the old songs are getting remixed I love that style too. I don’t like party songs, music for me is a soul connector. If I get some time I will learn piano one day—that’s my favourite musical instrument.

What kind of roles are you looking at?

I have done a good number of films in South India and now am focusing on Hindi films. In the last two years, a lot of series and films have been released on OTT platforms. I have done a series called Poison 2 and it was well accepted.

Who inspires you in life?

I am the youngest in the family and started working quite early in my life. One person from whom I have learnt a lot and am still learning is my mother. The amount of courage and patience she has showed is amazing and she keeps on inspiring me.

What’s your take on social media?

I have a decent fan-following in South India and they are very attached to me. I use my social media handle to interact with my fans; personal touch is very important for both of us.

What are your stress busters?

My pet dogs. I am a huge dog-lover.