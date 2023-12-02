In the line of fire

IANS

Actress Alia Bhatt, who was present at the special screening of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, grabbed eyeballs for wearing a tee-shirt with her husband’s character from the movie imprinted on it. The photos and videos that went viral show Alia rooting for husband Ranbir by wearing a white tee shirt with the latter’s character printed on it. She completed the outfit with black formal coat and matching pants.

With a sleek open hairstyle, Alia made an appearance at the screening by walking hand-in-hand with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, accompanied by her sister Shaheen Bhatt. However, Alia’s gesture for her husband Ranbir did not go well with the netizens and they commented, “Now, who’s copying Deepika?”

“Following in the footsteps of her senior,” said another.

Another user wrote: “Deepika’s impact.”

One fan said, “The influence of global superstar Deepika. Alia is a huge DP fan and we all know it.”

“Desperately copying Deepika,” reiterated another.

#Alia Bhatt #Ranbir Kapoor