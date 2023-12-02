In the line of fire

Actress Alia Bhatt, who was present at the special screening of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, grabbed eyeballs for wearing a tee-shirt with her husband’s character from the movie imprinted on it. The photos and videos that went viral show Alia rooting for husband Ranbir by wearing a white tee shirt with the latter’s character printed on it. She completed the outfit with black formal coat and matching pants.
With a sleek open hairstyle, Alia made an appearance at the screening by walking hand-in-hand with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, accompanied by her sister Shaheen Bhatt. However, Alia’s gesture for her husband Ranbir did not go well with the netizens and they commented, “Now, who’s copying Deepika?”
“Following in the footsteps of her senior,” said another.
Another user wrote: “Deepika’s impact.”
One fan said, “The influence of global superstar Deepika. Alia is a huge DP fan and we all know it.”
“Desperately copying Deepika,” reiterated another.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh
Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...
Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit
The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...
Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura
Tripura has reported a total of 5,269 cases of HIV/AIDS, wit...