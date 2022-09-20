Hollywood star Kate Winslet rushed to hospital following on-set accident

Hollywood star Kate Winslet was rushed to a hospital in Croatia after she suffered an on-set accident. The actress was shooting for her titular role in the historical drama film Lee. The film’s shoot has been halted briefly as a result. A statement from her representative read, “Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure. She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week.”

The film is a biopic of Lee Miller, considered one of the first people who brought the world’s attention to the atrocities committed in the Nazi concentration camps, through her now-iconic photographs. Ellen Kuras, who was the cinematographer on Kate’s 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, is directing the film. — TMS