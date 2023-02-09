Jasmin Bhasin roped in for new series ‘Jab We Matched’

Jasmin Bhasin, who recently featured in Punjabi film Honeymoon, is all set for another exciting romantic drama. The actress is going to be a part of a web series titled Jab We Matched. The show is going to be released exclusively on Amazon miniTV, within the Amazon Shopping app and Fire TV, for free.

In the trailer for Jab We Matched, we see Jasmin Bhasin playing the character of a sweet yet quirky girl who meets a guy through a dating app. Jasmin Bhasin shares, “Jab We Matched is a series that explores modern love, and the twist and turns it goes through. I am really excited to be a part of this show since all of us have had a blast while filming this show, and I hope that the audience enjoys it as much as we have.”