Jetshen Dohna Lama crowned winner of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' Season 9

Zee TV’s popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 9 finally came to a close on Sunday (January 22). And Jetshen Dohna Lama was crowned the winner. A consistent performer throughout the season, who was much-loved by the judges and viewers of the show, Jetshen was presented with the coveted trophy during the grand finale. On the other hand, finalists Harsh Sikandar and Dnyaneshwari Ghadge were announced as the first and second runners-up, respectively.

Says Jetshen, “This is a dream come true for me! Honestly, the competition was tough as all the contestants of the season were very talented and I really feel grateful that I got to share the stage with them. My journey on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 9 has been a great learning experience for me and I am immensely grateful to all my mentors, who have constantly supported and helped me understand my potential as a singer. I am definitely taking a bundle of memories along with me and am looking forward to my new singing journey.”