Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls his struggling days

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s journey in the industry hasn’t been a piece of cake. During a promotional event for his next, Heropanti 2, Nawazuddin spoke about his initial days when he used to do small roles for survival. He shared that he acted in Ram Gopal Verma’s Shool as a restaurant waiter and he wasn’t even paid for his role after being promised Rs 2,500. He hasn’t received the amount till date! He recalled that after visiting the production office continuously for six to seven months to collect the money, he found a clever way to recover it without anyone getting a clue!
Nawazuddin says, “I have small roles in several films, I don’t even tell people about...”
