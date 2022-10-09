Madhuri Dixit gifts Baal Gopal to mom-to-be Alia Bhatt

Madhuri Dixit Nene has sent a beautiful gift to Alia Bhatt, who is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor. In an upcoming episode of the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa10, actress Neetu Kapoor will be seen as a special guest. Colors TV dropped the promo of the upcoming weekend episode on Instagram. In the video, judge Madhuri is seen congratulating Neetu as Alia and Ranbir are set to embrace parenthood. Madhuri gives an idol of Baal Gopal to Neetu for Alia. “Neetu ji, abhi unki shaadi bhi ho gai hain aur woh abhi parents banne ja rahe hain. Main kuch le kar aayi hun for Alia, Baal Gopal hain,” Madhuri said in the clip.—ANI

