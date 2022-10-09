Madhuri Dixit gifts Baal Gopal to mom-to-be Alia Bhatt

Madhuri Dixit Nene has sent a beautiful gift to Alia Bhatt, who is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor. In an upcoming episode of the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa10, actress Neetu Kapoor will be seen as a special guest. Colors TV dropped the promo of the upcoming weekend episode on Instagram. In the video, judge Madhuri is seen congratulating Neetu as Alia and Ranbir are set to embrace parenthood. Madhuri gives an idol of Baal Gopal to Neetu for Alia. “Neetu ji, abhi unki shaadi bhi ho gai hain aur woh abhi parents banne ja rahe hain. Main kuch le kar aayi hun for Alia, Baal Gopal hain,” Madhuri said in the clip.—ANI
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mega rejig, IAF gets new weapon systems branch
First such initiative by Air Force since Independence
Relief paid by admn to Udhampur victims' families came with a rider
J&K Administration gave Rs 3 lakh each to the families of 12...
Kerala bans sale of all drugs by Sonepat firm
Four syrups suspected to be behind the deaths of 66 children...
Days after end of term, CBI quizzes former Governor Satya Pal Malik in 2 graft cases
Malik was examined after his five-year tenure as Governor en...
Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi brings day-night temperature margin to record low; more rain likely today
Difference between minimum (20.8 degrees Celsius) and maximu...