Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' to screen at Cannes Film Festival

Hollywood star Tom Cruise’s upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick will be having a special screening at the Cannes Film Festival. The Top Gun sequel will screen during the French fest, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. Cruise’s long-awaited return to the cockpit as hotshot pilot Lt Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell was delayed by the pandemic, which pushed the movie’s planned release date several times.

The film is now set to hit the theatres on May 27, while the Cannes Film Festival runs from May 17 to May 28. The full line-up of selections will be revealed in the third week of April. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the high-flying movie also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Monica Barbaro, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, returning as Iceman. Top Gun: Maverick official world premiere is planned for San Diego and will reportedly take place ahead of the Cannes screening.

Other notable titles predicted to be in the running for a premiere spot in the line-up include Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing, David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future and Disney-Pixar’s Lightyear. — IANS