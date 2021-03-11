Nitin Mukesh sheds light on the bond between Mukesh and Lata Mangeshkar on Star Plus’ show Naam Reh Jayegaa

In the upcoming episode of Star Plus’ Naam Reh Jayegaa, viewers will get to know about the great bond between Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh. Nitin Mukesh, son of well-known singer Mukesh, gets emotional as he dwells on the past, remembering the young Lata di, who wore white, looked lovely, and sang like Ma Saraswati. He says, “Mukesh ji used to call Lataji ‘didi’. He used to tell me that I call him didi so that the coming generations understand that you can’t call her by her name. She is a legend and you have to call her ‘didi’.”

He adds, “Didi knew my father from the age of 14-15 years. She used to tie rakhi on my father’s hand as a sister would. I remember I was four or five years old and would accompany my father to the recording studios just to get a glimpse of her. She was a thin, beautiful woman who used to wear a white saree.”