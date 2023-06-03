Once More!: Prime Video announces an Australian comedy series The Office

The Office Australia is a new Australian comedy series from the global hit franchise The Office. This time around the series will have a female lead, comedian and actor Felicity Ward.
In the series, Hannah Howard is the managing director of packaging company Flinley Craddick. When she gets news from Head Office that they will be shutting down her branch and making everyone work from home, she goes into survival mode, making promises she can’t keep in order to keep her “work family” together.
The BAFTA- and Golden Globe-winning comedy has been remade for audiences around the world, including France, Canada, Chile, Israel, India, the Middle-East, and Poland.
Ricky Gervais, who was the co-creator and co-writer of The Office, says, “I’m very excited about Australia remaking the show. Office politics have changed a bit in 20 years, so I can’t wait to see how they navigate a modern-day David Brent.”
