Prime Video has announced the worldwide digital premiere of Kannada blockbuster ‘Kantara’ on November 24

Prime Video has announced the worldwide digital premiere of Kannada blockbuster Kantara. Produced under the banner of Hombale Films by Vijay Kiragandur, the action-adventure is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who also acts in the movie, alongside Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G. and Achyuth Kumar. After winning audiences’ hearts in theatres, viewers can now enjoy the film on OTT from November 24.

On Kantara’s digital release, Rishab Shetty shares, “Audiences from all corners of the country have showered love on Kantara and I am excited that with its global digital premiere on Prime Video, we will be able to take our labour of love to a wider audience .” — TMS