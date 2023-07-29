Revisiting some of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt’s best performances

ANI

Actor Sanjay Dutt is known for his versatile performances. After his debut with Rocky in 1981, he never looked back and gave a number of hits, including Saajan, Sadak, Khalnayak, Aatish, Andolan, Daag, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, among others.

Sanjay’s performance in Vaastav won him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. His iconic role as Munna Bhai in Munna Bhai MBBS gave him a lot of fame and commercial success. Another great role of his career was that of Kancha Cheena in Agneepath. He also played the main antagonist in the Kannada film K.G.F: Chapter 2. Sanjay Dutt, son of veteran actor Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt, is all set to celebrate his birthday today. As the actor turns a year older, here’s a look at some of his remarkable performances.

Khalnayak

Sanjay Dutt as Ballu in this movie left everyone stunned with his acting skills and looks. The song naayak nahi khalnayak hu mai was loved by the audience. This Subhash Ghai-directorial was released in 1993 and became a major hit.

Sadak

Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt-starrer Sadak added another milestone to his career. The audience loved him for his role as a taxi driver, Ravi Kishore Verma, who could go to any extent for his love interest, Pooja. This romantic film directed by Mahesh Bhatt was inspired by the 1976 American movie Taxi Driver.

Vaastav: The Reality

Mahesh Manjrekar’s directorial debut Vaastav featured Sanjay Dutt, Namrata Shirodkar, Sanjay Narvekar, Mohnish Behl, Paresh Rawal, Reema Lagoo, and Shivaji Satam. Sanjay’s critically acclaimed character of Raghu helped him win the first-ever best actor award at the Filmfare Awards.

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

This Rajkumar Hirani-directed comedy-drama featured Sanjay as Munna bhai and it was among the most popular roles essayed by him. His style and Jadoo Ki Jhappi to help others made Munna a greatly loved character.

Agneepath

Who can forget Kancha Cheena, the notorious character from the movie Agneepath? From being a street drug dealer to a drug kingpin, Sanjay’s character was a reflection of brutality, viciousness and wickedness.

K.G.F: Chapter 2

Sanjay played the antagonist in the film named Adheera. He worked on this role after recovery from cancer and put all his efforts to give his best. He underwent rigorous physical training for the character and also did the shooting with heavy armour.

