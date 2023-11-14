Teaming up

Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga and Michelin-starred chef as well as filmmaker Vikas Khanna have boarded Oscar-qualified animated short American Sikh as executive producers.

American Sikh tells the true tale of an American-born, turban-wearing Sikh illustrator, writer, and creator of Sikhtoons.com, Vishavjit Singh, who after a lifetime of facing prejudice, self-doubt and violence, finally finds acceptance in a superhero costume.

The film has won best short animation at Sidewalk Film Festival in Birmingham, Alabama, best animation at San Diego International Film Festival, the audience choice award at the Tasveer Film Festival in Seattle, a special mention at Chicago International Film Festival and an honourable mention at Tallgrass Film Festival. — IANS

