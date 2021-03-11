The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on May 7

Problems are on the cards, as someone is trying to hinder your progress; this could be an envious co-worker who wants to harm you. Have faith in your beloved. He or she will realise how much of an effort you are making and will do anything to comfort and reassure you. Domestic life needs to be improved. Commitments towards your family and closed ones should be handled well. You will find distractions at home front a bit challenging for career. This disharmonious period will end soon. Your career will get the much-needed push after June. If in politics, you will do well. If planning marriage, wait for the right time. You will always be aware of the emotional undercurrents within the family. You have an outstanding ability to see and to understand how people relate to each other. Instead of keeping your ideas to yourself, start thinking about how you can help others.

Positive colours: White & cream

Select days: Monday & Sunday

Favourable numbers: 2 & 7

Gems recommended: Pearl & diamond

Charity on birthday: Donate medicines

You share your birthday with Ashwini Bhave (May 7, 1972), who has acted in 40 films in Hindi and Marathi, and many television shows. Her notable movies are Meera Ka Mohan, Honeymoon, Sainik and Bandhan. She played the character of a mother in Yash Chopra’s movie Parampara.