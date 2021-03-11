The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu
If your birthday is on August 22
You have to be very careful about social interaction and should not go overboard with your response to conflicts. Spend time with family and children. Employees in the government sectors will be benefitted. You will come across multiple opportunities in career; take full advantage. Take precautions as there are chances of you getting into a dispute with a female colleague at work, which can damage your image. Stomach ailments are possible. You will like to overspend on others. Those who work in a team should watch out for an envious co-worker. Someone you think is reliable may not live up to your expectations. So, learn to judge people properly and be diplomatic. Your children will be full of mixed emotions.
Positive colours: Blue & grey
Select days: Saturday & Sunday
Favourable numbers: 4 & 8
Gems recommended: Sapphire & opal
Charity on birthday: Donate milk
You share your birthday with actress-author Deepti Naval (August 22, 1957, Amritsar), who made her debut in 1978 with Shyam Benegal’s film Junoon. Two years later, she played a lead role in Ek Baar Phir. She recently released her book A Country Called Childhood.
