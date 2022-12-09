The Year Ahead

Madan Gupta Spatu

If your birthday is on December 9

Born on the 9th day of this month, you are compassionate, wise, artistic, magnetic and generous. Mixed results for your career are foreseen. You are likely to get a lucrative job offer in the first half of the year. You will be busy travelling this year. Chances of going abroad are strong. Your financial condition will improve. However, there will be constant outflow of money and you will face difficulties in saving. January will bring some ups and downs in your married life. The demands of your spouse will cause stress. Partners will be enthusiastic about your new plans and ventures. If employed, you will be promoted or get a hike. Health will be good.

Positive colours: Red, white & yellow

Select days: Friday & Thursday

Favourable numbers: 3, 6 & 9

Gems recommended: Red coral & yellow sapphire

Charity on birthday: Donate kheer.

You share your birthday with Dino Morea (December 9, 1975), who made his acting debut in Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi opposite Rinke Khanna. He became popular after he acted in horror film Raaz and thriller Gunaah. An eventful phase is predicted for him.