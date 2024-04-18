Varun Dhawan's dapper pic draws Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hilarious reaction

ANI

Varun Dhawan dropped a dapper picture of himself, and his banter with Citadel: Honey Bunny co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu left fans amused.

Varun Dhawan

The Bhediya actor took to Instagram to post a picture of himself. The actor looked dashing in a black shirt as he posed for the camera in the image. He added an eyes emoji. Shortly after he posted the picture, Varun’s co-star Samantha quickly responded to the post. The actress wrote, “Who this teenager?” and in response to this, he replied, “I dunno. I think he’s working with this pretty hot girl this summer in a series.”

