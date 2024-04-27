What a starry affair!: Ayushmann Khurrana meets Dua Lipa, Dev Patel at Time 100 Gala

Representing India at the Time100 Gala in New York, Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper as he posed with global icons, singer Dua Lipa, actor Dev Patel, actress Uma Thurman, and popstar Kylie Minogue. Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann treated fans with series of pictures from Time100 Gala. Ayushmann, dressed in an all-black ensemble, happily posed with Dua Lipa, Dev Patel, Uma Thurman and Kylie Minogue.
He also posted a video of him interacting with Dua Lipa. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “It is the @time of the disruptors! Honoured to be a part of the #TIME100 Gala this year and having met the most brilliant minds and artistes of our generation.”
As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section. Tahira Kashyap commented, “Amazingg.”
Ali Fazal wrote, “Wow congrats bhai. Super achievement!!” Ektaa R Kapoor dropped a comment, which read, “Gorgeous man inside out.”
