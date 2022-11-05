When Selena Gomez had a wardrobe malfunction at the 2022 Emmys

Actress-singer Selena Gomez shared the unexpected style hiccup she experienced at the 2022 Emmys, telling Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show, “A lot of people saw something they didn’t want to see.” During a November 2 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she recalled having issues with her white sequined Celine gown at the September 12 awards show.

“My dress was riding up the entire time,” Selena told host Kelly Clarkson about her wardrobe malfunction. “So a lot of people saw something they didn’t want to see.” Despite having a fashion hiccup at the 2022 Emmys, the Rare Beauty founder handled it like a total pro. After all, wearing head-turning looks has become second nature for Selena, who recently wowed at the world premiere of her new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. — IANS