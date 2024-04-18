Zendaya says she doesn't know if Euphoria will return for Season 3

IANS

Looks like nobody is really sure about when Euphoria will return with its Season 3. Forget ardent fans, even Hollywood star Zendaya claims that she, too, is unaware of when the third season will begin production. Although the Euphoria star is an executive producer of the hit HBO series, she said she’s “not in charge” of whether the third season will really happen.

But of course, Zendaya wants to play Rue again. “If it’s right for the characters and everything turns out the way it should, of course,” Zendaya said at the Challengers premiere in Los Angeles Tuesday night. “But it’s beyond me.”