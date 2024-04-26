 Lok Sabha election 2024: Rahul Gandhi’s rhetoric on ‘X-ray/wealth survey’ — a faux pas or calculated move : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Lok Sabha Elections
  • Lok Sabha election 2024: Rahul Gandhi’s rhetoric on ‘X-ray/wealth survey’ — a faux pas or calculated move
Explainer

Lok Sabha election 2024: Rahul Gandhi’s rhetoric on ‘X-ray/wealth survey’ — a faux pas or calculated move

Despite hardships, marginalised and poor appeared to like the idea of demonetisation, say experts

Lok Sabha election 2024: Rahul Gandhi’s rhetoric on ‘X-ray/wealth survey’ — a faux pas or calculated move


Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, April 26

Sensing a “major political blunder” by the Congress amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are gunning for their main opponent Congress on the issue.

While hitting out at Congress and TMC for spreading “canards about CAA”, PM Modi today said “a competition of appeasement is going on between these two parties. The Congress wants to grab your property, and the TMC is not uttering even a single word against this.”

“The state government is working to settle Bangladeshi infiltrators in Bengal, and the Congress is talking about distributing your wealth among those,” he told a rally in Malda, West Bengal.

Wealth survey

The Congress manifesto talked about addressing “growing inequality of wealth and income through suitable changes in policies”. However, senior party leader Rahul Gandhi took the idea a step further in his election speeches, pushing for economic and institutional surveys, along with caste census.

Gandhi said if voted to power the Congress would conduct a financial and institutional survey to ascertain the distribution of wealth among the people in the country. Though according to some reports suggesting a “U- turn” on his “wealth survey” remark, Gandhi was also quoted as saying that he only wanted to find out the amount of injustice the country was facing.

“I have not said we will take action yet. I am just saying let us find out how much injustice has been done,” Gandhi said addressing the party's ‘Social Justice Conference’ on Wednesday.

“Look at how Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted the moment I said let us test how much injustice has been done. They are saying this is an attempt to break down the country. Through the X-ray (wealth survey), we will get to know the problem,” he said

“Injustice is being done to 90 per cent of Indians. The moment I called for checking this injustice, the Prime Minister and the BJP started attacking me,” Gandhi alleged, adding that as soon as his party government is formed, “the first thing that would be done is caste census”.

BJP alleges ‘appeasement politics’ and much more

The BJP, which has been calling all this a part of Congress’s “appeasement politics and economics,” claimed that growing middle class were being threatened as their wealth would be “grabbed” if the Congress forms the next government.

Adding fuel to the fire were Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda’s comments on inheritance tax. Though the Congress seemed to distance itself, Pitroda’s remarks yet again triggered a major political slugfest with PM Modi attacking Congress for also planning to impose higher taxes and not wanting people to pass on their hard-earned income to their children.

Backing the idea of an inheritance tax and cited the example of the US, Pitroda was quoted as saying that there was “nothing wrong in accumulating wealth but to what point?”

“Let me tell you, in America there's an inheritance tax. So, if let's say one has $100 million worth of wealth, and when he dies he can transfer probably 45% to his children, 55% is grabbed by the government. Now that's an interesting law. It says you, in your generation, made wealth, and you are leaving now, you must leave your wealth for the public - not all of it, half of it, which to me sounds fair. In India you don't have that. If somebody is worth $10 billion and dies his children get $10 billion. The public gets nothing. So these are the kinds of issues that people will have to debate and discuss,” reports quoted him as saying

Will this hurt or benefit Congress

Now, the big question, will Pitroda’s latest “gaffe” as it is being called by some observers, hurt Congress’ election prospects? For them, the BJP may have played another “masterstroke” by turning it into a controversy. “The BJP, especially PM Modi are masters in this art, they know where and how to strike the chord,” they say  

However, there is also a another point of view according to which when Gandhi first spoke about ‘jitni abadi, utna haq’ in Karnataka Assembly elections, it gave “good dividends”

“The fact is even after winning there, the CWC just passed a resolution saying a “nationwide caste census will reveal an accurate picture of the socio-economic position of communities across the country and provide a sound, data-driven basis for policies to strengthen the foundations of social justice and ensure inclusive development”, they point out.

“When he speaks of wealth survey, Gandhi seems to be addressing issues based on inequality of caste and wealth. He says ‘X-ray’ will reveal who owns what and earns what. A fact also is that despite hardships, the marginalised and poor appeared to like the idea of demonetisation, believing it was a leveller. The idea that demonetisation was hitting the rich hard made the poor happy and convinced that the policy will turn their fortunes in the long run or at least hurt those with immense money,” they say.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Demonetisation #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Punjab man stabbed to death in Canadian city

2
India

Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court

3
Diaspora

42-year-old Indian, wanted for assault, shot dead by US police as they tried to apprehend him

4
J & K

London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case

5
Diaspora

First Sikh court opens in UK to deal with family disputes

6
Punjab

Punjab CM mocks ‘voiceless’ Sunny Deol, kickstarts Kalsi’s campaign in Gurdaspur

7
Diaspora

Indian-origin student arrested in US for joining in anti-Israel protests

8
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Anxiety in the saffron camp

9
India

Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips

10
India

Lok Sabha election 2024: Over 60 per cent polling recorded till 5 pm in 88 constituencies across 13 states

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray

Lok Sabha election 2024: Over 60 per cent polling recorded till 5 pm in 88 constituencies across 13 states Lok Sabha election 2024: Over 60 per cent polling recorded till 5 pm in 88 constituencies across 13 states

Voters in some villages of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, Rajastha...

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on PILs seeking 100 per cent cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT today

Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips

Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother

The formal announcement is made by his mother Balwinder Kaur...

Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi High Court

Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi High Court

The court says the Delhi government is ‘interested in approp...

Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court

Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court

Facebook and Whatsapp have recently challenged the new rules...


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother

CM’s visit leads to traffic jams in city

2 arrested for robbery attempt in Ramdas

VB nabs patwari for taking Rs 10K bribe

Divyamsh tops district in JEE Main session 2

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Sikandar Singh Maluka stays away from Akali Dal events

Monorail among key 2019 election promises that BJP failed to fulfil

Monorail among key 2019 election promises that BJP failed to fulfil in Chandigarh

First randomisation of EVMs held in Panchkula

Congress will give 50% reservation to women in central govt jobs: Alka Lamba

One ‘thief’ seeking votes for another: BJP on Congress, AAP

Will resolve issues being faced by Chandigarh traders: Sanjay Tandon

Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi High Court

Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi High Court

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s counsel knocks at Supreme Court's door as his petition listed on May 6, not in week commencing April 29

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia, others till May 8

Couple arrested with nearly 800 grams of heroin in Delhi's Tilak Nagar

Services row: Supreme Court to consider listing plea of Delhi Government against Central law

AAP-BJP embattled over posters ahead of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s road show in Jalandhar

AAP-BJP embattled over posters ahead of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s road show in Jalandhar

Graffiti spread voter awareness

district admn ropes in travel agents, IELTS centres to encourage young voters

City lad Rachit shines, aims to pursue computer engineering from IIT

3 burglars land in police net

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

JEE (Main): Agrim bags AIR 81, Tanush 629, Anshita 650

Duo held for threatening to kill trader

VB arrests Senior Assistant for taking Rs 20K bribe

Lab technician suspended for accepting bribe

Prof Arvind bids adieu to Punjabi University

Prof Arvind bids adieu to Punjabi University

Finally, Congress puts up a united show in Patiala constituency

Mandi Gobindgarh resident arrested for murder bid, 2 accomplices at large

Patiala: Akali Dal behind farmers’ boycott call, says BJP

Stones found in wheat bags in Patiala, arhtiya’s licence suspended