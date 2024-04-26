 PM Modi's rare attack on media: Dare you to show MM Singh video on priority to Muslims : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Lok Sabha Elections
  • PM Modi's rare attack on media: Dare you to show MM Singh video on priority to Muslims

PM Modi's rare attack on media: Dare you to show MM Singh video on priority to Muslims

Prime Minister was addressing a public meeting in West Bengal

PM Modi's rare attack on media: Dare you to show MM Singh video on priority to Muslims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in West Bengal's Malda district on April 26, 2024. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took rare public swipes at a section of the media for challenging his previous remarks about predecessor Manmohan Singh advocating priority for Muslims in the national resource pie.

Referring to a new video of Singh, dated eve of the 15th General Election in April 2009, Modi said Singh is again heard reiterating his previous remarks that Muslims have the first claim on the resources of the country.  

"When I exposed the Congress and discriminatory approach of the INDI bloc, some people were infuriated. Their whole ecosystem began targeting me. Today I dare them all to stop trying to scare me because for 25 years they could not scare me. These people went to the extent of spreading the lie that MM Singh never advocated that the first claim on national resources is of the Muslims. 

Today one more old video of MM Singh has surfaced wherein he is heard reiterating that the first claim on national resources is that of the Muslims," Modi said.

Citing the video, Modi, in a rare public attack on mainstream media, dared it to show the evidence to the country.

"After this video's revelation, the Congress and its ecosystem is silent. The media which was calling my previous statement about the issue wrong is also silent. I watched these media people the other night. I do not wish to criticise them personally but I was watching how without fact checks they were out to gun for Modi. Today the video evidence is out. I urge the media to show this video to the country. But I know they will not do so because such is their ecosystem. They will shut this video into a box by the evening," the Prime Minister said in West Bengal.

In an April 2009 video posted by the BJP and several handles sympathetic to the saffron forces shows Singh saying: "I said minorities, particularly Muslim minorities, if they are poor they have prior claim on resources of the country. I used the words all for all minorities and I added particularly Muslim minorities, if they are poor, they have the first priority on resources of the country. I stand by my statement."

PM Modi and the ruling BJP have whipped up a whole campaign narrative accusing the Congress-led INDI bloc of trying to "snatch the constitutionally mandated reservation rights of SCs, STs and OBCs and give these to Muslims" and of "ploys to redistribute wealth of Indian masses by launching surveys and subsequent policy action."

 

 

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Narendra Modi #West Bengal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Punjab man stabbed to death in Canadian city

2
India

Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court

3
Diaspora

42-year-old Indian, wanted for assault, shot dead by US police as they tried to apprehend him

4
J & K

London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case

5
Diaspora

First Sikh court opens in UK to deal with family disputes

6
Punjab

Punjab CM mocks ‘voiceless’ Sunny Deol, kickstarts Kalsi’s campaign in Gurdaspur

7
Diaspora

Indian-origin student arrested in US for joining in anti-Israel protests

8
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Anxiety in the saffron camp

9
India

Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips

10
India

Lok Sabha election 2024: Over 60 per cent polling recorded till 5 pm in 88 constituencies across 13 states

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray

Lok Sabha election 2024: Over 60 per cent polling recorded till 5 pm in 88 constituencies across 13 states Lok Sabha election 2024: Over 60 per cent polling recorded till 5 pm in 88 constituencies across 13 states

Voters in some villages of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, Rajastha...

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on PILs seeking 100 per cent cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT today

Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips

Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother

The formal announcement is made by his mother Balwinder Kaur...

Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi High Court

Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi High Court

The court says the Delhi government is ‘interested in approp...

Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court

Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court

Facebook and Whatsapp have recently challenged the new rules...


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother

CM’s visit leads to traffic jams in city

2 arrested for robbery attempt in Ramdas

VB nabs patwari for taking Rs 10K bribe

Divyamsh tops district in JEE Main session 2

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Sikandar Singh Maluka stays away from Akali Dal events

Monorail among key 2019 election promises that BJP failed to fulfil

Monorail among key 2019 election promises that BJP failed to fulfil in Chandigarh

First randomisation of EVMs held in Panchkula

Congress will give 50% reservation to women in central govt jobs: Alka Lamba

One ‘thief’ seeking votes for another: BJP on Congress, AAP

Will resolve issues being faced by Chandigarh traders: Sanjay Tandon

Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi High Court

Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi High Court

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s counsel knocks at Supreme Court's door as his petition listed on May 6, not in week commencing April 29

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Manish Sisodia, others till May 8

Couple arrested with nearly 800 grams of heroin in Delhi's Tilak Nagar

Services row: Supreme Court to consider listing plea of Delhi Government against Central law

AAP-BJP embattled over posters ahead of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s road show in Jalandhar

AAP-BJP embattled over posters ahead of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s road show in Jalandhar

Graffiti spread voter awareness

district admn ropes in travel agents, IELTS centres to encourage young voters

City lad Rachit shines, aims to pursue computer engineering from IIT

3 burglars land in police net

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

JEE (Main): Agrim bags AIR 81, Tanush 629, Anshita 650

Duo held for threatening to kill trader

VB arrests Senior Assistant for taking Rs 20K bribe

Lab technician suspended for accepting bribe

Prof Arvind bids adieu to Punjabi University

Prof Arvind bids adieu to Punjabi University

Finally, Congress puts up a united show in Patiala constituency

Mandi Gobindgarh resident arrested for murder bid, 2 accomplices at large

Patiala: Akali Dal behind farmers’ boycott call, says BJP

Stones found in wheat bags in Patiala, arhtiya’s licence suspended